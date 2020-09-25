Disability can’t stop me, says Indian origin cook Shalini Devi Ganesan with a dedicated YouTube channel

Shalini Devi Ganesan, 22 years old, is an Indian origin Malaysian who recently started her own YouTube channel ‘Shalini Views’ meant exclusively for cooking enthusiasts. Her channel has been getting great responses and Shalini experiments with Indian and Malaysian delicacies on her channel that has over 11,000 subscribers now.

“Why should a disability stop me from doing what I love”?, asks Shalini Devi Ganesan, 22 years old. Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, Shalini who was always passionate about cooking, started her own YouTube channel ‘Shalini Views’ a few months back.

Though her ancestors are originally from Tamil Nadu, Shalini says that since generations they have been settled in Malaysia. Her mother Sathiyaanandthy has ensured that her children are connected to their roots, mainly through delicious Indian food!

Passionate foodie

“I have grown up watching my mother cook with so much love. She has always put in her best to each dish she cooks”, says Shalini, who lives at Perak in Malaysia. Shalini’s love for cooking comes from her doting mother.

Sathiyaanandthy also runs a catering business owing to which Shalini had more chances to watch different dishes being cooked. So Indian, Chinese, continental and Malaysian delicacies are all tried and tested out at the Ganesan household. “But my all-time favourite is the biriyani”, smiles Shalini who loves to experiment with her culinary skills.

When Shalini said that she wanted to take up cooking seriously, Sathiyaanandthy was the one who supported her the most.

Shalini Views, an interesting YouTube channel

After completing her higher studies, Shalini was staying at home teaching academics to her younger sister Arinisha Ganesan who was also was diagnosed with SMA. But unlike Shalini, Arinisha is bed-ridden and unable to move.

“For a year, I wasn’t doing anything though my love for cooking remained intact. That was when my brother told me about YouTube channels where people post videos of their recipes. For over one and half years, I learnt how it works. I watched different channels and studied how people gets it done”, says Shalini.

Her first cooking video was uploaded on 19 June. According to Shalini, Sathiyaanandthy was skeptical about her starting an own YouTube channel. “She was worried about what people would talk about when they see a disabled person like me cooking. But now, my mother is fine and she is my biggest supporter. I wanted to prove to myself that there is nothing that I cannot do”, she adds.

‘Shalini Views’ has already got over 11,000 subscribers. She has also been getting some great responses from her regular viewers. Though Shalini’s videos are in Malay language, she plans to introduce English subtitles also, like how she did for her last video. Shalini also points out that she needs help while cooking and is unable to do it independently.

Taking all the positive reviews and support she has been getting, Shalini plans to upload more delicacies in days to come. Her sister Arinisha is the one who edits all videos for her.

