Kerala-based poet Shamla P Thangal realizes her unfulfilled dreams through her writings

Shamla P Thangal is a poet from Nilambur in Kerala who published her first book in the year 2012. Amongst Shamla’s many dreams and aspirations, one is to crack the IAS exams. Read on to know more about her journey.

Shamla P Thangal, 26 years old, hails from Nilambur in Kerala. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, Shamla is weaving colorful dreams in the literature world. A poet who published her first book in the year 2012, she currently works as an office assistant at VKM Special School.

Growing up years

Shamla was born to couple Mohammad Koya Thangal and Subaida. She led a normal life any other child until age of two when she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Since Shamla couldn’t even move her hands or legs for a long time, her worried parents introduced her to various treatments. During that time, there were no awareness about disabilities either. Shamla was finally diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a renowned hospital in Trivandrum at the age of two.

Since her father moved to the UAE for a job, Shamla attended school with the help of her brother and a relative. In academics, Shamla excelled along with her peers due to which her parents wanted her to complete education in spite of her physical limitations. Her speech was affected, so Shamla started writing down whatever she had to convey.

Determination to pursue education

After completing her class 10 exams Shamla was awaiting results when her mother passed away. She joined class 11 in a nearby school. That is when her father decided to re-marry. Shamla was curious to spend time with the new member of the family. Her step-mother Jubairiya is her biggest pillar of strength, support and best friend.

“I was always adamant on bringing her outdoors. I never allowed Shamla to be confined inside the home. Now, she is a confident young girl who doesn’t like people looking at her as a person with a disability. She gets uncomfortable when people do that”, says Jubairiya.

Shamla became a part of the VKM Special School. Her father who returned back from the UAE started supporting Shamla’s dreams and she completed her BA Economics. While at college, Shamla met many new friends and got a new lease of life!

Shamla was gearing up to pursue her post-graduation when her father passed away in the year 2017. She felt the void, more like she was being pushed into the dark since her close people who always stood by her, were leaving her side.

Even during tough times, Shamla dreamt of completing her studies and securing a good job. Now she works as an office assistant at VKM Special School.

A passionate writer, poet

Shamla started writing from a young age. She used to pen down her feelings and emotions as small notes. Jubairiya used to help her write down what she had in mind. In 2012, her first book of poems was released in Malayalam called ‘Niramulla Swapnangal’ (colorful dreams).

“Shamla wants to complete her post-graduation and stand on her own feet. It was her father’s dream to see her secure IAS. So she hopes to start working on it”, says Jubairiya.

“As parents, it is important to stand by them and not let them confine to inside the home. I encourage Shamla to do everything in spite of people telling negative things. I feel happy when I see her smiling. I hope she can become an independent, young woman”, says Jubairya.

Also Read: