Dancer, singer & jewellery-maker, Sharayu juggles multiple roles with ease!

Sharayu, a 20-year-old from Thane, was diagnosed with autism when she was three years old. Sharayu has been learning music and dance from a young age. With the help of her mother Deepa Santosh Gosavi, Sharayu started a jewelry making venture called ‘Disha Creations’. This youngster proves that people with autism can lead an independent life with dignity and self-esteem.

Dancer, singer and jewelry maker, 20 year old Sharayu from Thane dons all these roles with ease. This youngster who is under the autism spectrum disorder is a master of many crafts. Spend some time with Sharayu and you will not miss her positive vibes and energy! By Sharayu’s side is her mother Deepa Santosh Gosavi who ensures that her daughter follows her dreams and passion. In spite of a disability, Sharayu is aiming for the stars.

An autism diagnosis and school days

Deepa remembers that Sharayu’s diagnosis came as a shock to her. From a very young age, she started showing certain behavioral issues. But Deepa got her admission into a nursery school where Sharayu did not mingle with other children. She preferred being on her own. Gradually, even teachers started complaining about her odd behavior. That is when Deepa decided to consult Sharayu to a psychologist who diagnosed her with autism.

Sharayu was three years old when she was diagnosed. Yes, I was shocked and shattered after I knew my daughter had a disability. But I soon started therapies for her. I later her put her into a Marathi medium school, but she started having issues there too. Since she was not verbal, being with other students started affecting her. She was hyper and unable to sit inside the class. Her teachers could not manage her- Deepa Santosh Gosavi, Sharayu’s mother.

By the age of seven, Deepa admitted Sharayu to a special school where she completed her studies. Being part of the school helped her to develop skills and look at the brighter side of things as well, thanks to a wonderful faculty!

Path to empowerment

Deepa says that Sharayu loved music from a very young age. Though her speech was unclear, she did her best while trying to sing songs. “She connected more with music. Initially, I was unable to get a teacher for her due to her disability. But now I got the perfect one for her a few years back. Sharayu is currently learning light music and tabla too”, says Deepa.

From the age of eight, Sharayu has been dancing to her heart’s fill. That is yet another art she loves with all her heart. She started learning dance and has performed at various venues along with children who do not have disabilities too.

According to Deepa, dance has helped Sharayu a lot. She started having better eye contact. Her language skills have also developed. She used to be hyperactive, and has calmed down a lot now.

Deepa has a handmade jewelry venture called ‘Disha Creations’ in which Sharayu is also an active part. Together, they make beautiful jewelry.

Sharayu loves cooking and experiments with new dishes with help from her mother.

“I do not force her for anything. I just lets her be. When you have a disabled child, you have to give them your hundred percent. Do not confine your child to inside the house. Take them out and let them explore. Start empowering them from a young age. Trust your child and give them options to experiment”, says Deepa.

Together, the daughter-mother duo is making the best out of everything around them.

