#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Valentine’s Day is round the corner. This month, we are featuring couples who have beaten all odds to stand by together. In our series #AllYouNeedIsIove, today we feature India’s Wheelchair Cricket Vice-Captain Shivprasad S and his wife Sharmila Raheem. The couple who got married last year shows us why camaraderie and love is important in a marriage.

Shivprasad S and Sharmila Raheem show us real couple bonds. Their love has beaten many odds. Shiv and Sharmila got married last year in February. The couple are all set to celebrate one year of marriage and love. Both Shiv and Sharmila agrees that their love is special in many ways. But what forms the base is the understanding, mutual respect and space that they give to each other. Shiv, who is the vice-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works in a leading company in Bengaluru. Sharmila works as a banker.

The journey towards true love

Shiv was affected by polio at the age of three. He has been a wheelchair user since the past many years. Sharmila met with an accident five years back after which she became an amputee.

The couple recalls that they first came to know each other through a WhatsApp group. Later, they became Facebook friends. Shiv and Sharmila started talking and getting to know each other. In no time, love bloomed! Both of them realised that they have found their soul mates.

We started off as good friends and in some time we were struck by cupid’s arrow. Later, we stopped talking to each other due to some misunderstandings. But once it was cleared, our love became stronger. There are many things that I adore about Sharmila. She is very confident and works hard to achieve her dreams.

The strong bond of friendship and love

The couple, who have been knowing each other for the past three years says that their love is going stronger as each day passes. They first met each other in December 2018. It did not take them too long to realise that they were meant to be with each other. In three months’ time, they got married on February 2019. It was Sharmila who first popped the question.

“I took some time to know him. But I also realised that he was the person for me. I told him that I would like to take our relationship to the next level”, she says.

Shiv is a busy para sportsperson. Most of his free time is spent playing cricket. “I try and introduce her to sports. But Sharmila has a busy schedule and is mostly busy”, says Shiv.



The many obstacles

Shiv, who is from Karnataka hails from a Hindu family. Sharmila from Tamil Nadu practices Islam. So their families initially had problems to accept their marriage. But nothing comes in between true love. Shiv and Sharmila convinced their parents and they had a grand wedding with blessings of their family and friends. “I agree that there were some obstacles. But we could overcome all that”, says Shiv.

The couple loves to go for random night drives or even a dinner date.

“Shiv has been inspirational to me in many ways. I believe understanding the person and accepting them for what they are is important. We give each other space and respect as well. I believe that is what makes our relationship stronger as each day passes”, says Sharmila.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: