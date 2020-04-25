Shops can stay open with certain conditions, malls to stay shut

The Union Home Ministry issued a late night order on Saturday saying that all shops in residential areas, barring those in malls, can stay open. This is provided they meet certain conditions.

The order comes a month into the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19. The order says that masks, gloves and adherence to social distancing norms are compulsory. This will come as a huge relief for shopkeepers and buyers.

The order says, “All registered shops regd (registered) under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions. Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open”.

The relaxations are not applicable to hotspots and containment zones.

In rural and semi-rural areas, all shops and markets that are registered can open as per the order. In cities, only standalone shops and residential shops can open. Salons and barber shops can reopen, but not if in a market complex. Standalone tailor shops in residential complexes can also open.

Across India, over 24,000 people have coronavirus, and over 700 have died.

India’s doubling rate of coronavirus cases has improved to 10 days, from 7.5 days reported earlier this week. This says, the Centre, suggests that the lockdown is a success.

The Delhi government has decided to not implement the home ministry’s order right away. It will take a call after a comprehensive assessment on 27 April.