Shubham Sharma, Editor-in-Chief and Journalist of Khabar Satta told about neo journalism

2

A weekly Hindi infotainment broadsheet newspaper published from Senoni, Madhya Pradesh, “Khabarsatta” is well known in the state news world focusing on issues of rural life,

Khabarsatta newspaper was founded by Shubham Sharma and is owned by “Khabar Arena Pvt Ltd”, dated December 2017. Claims to have around 50,000 readers weekly for a 10-page price of ₹8. A newspaper that informs them about events important to them is quite appropriate.

The first 3 years the newspaper distributes only to the state of Madhya Pradesh. After good response from readers and request received from e Newspaper Raiders from official Khabarsatta webiste, they opened Khabarsatta offices in Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and Newspaper distribution also started from 2020.

On a daily basis we cover reports from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, says Shubham.

Shubham has a plan to increase the readership and has prepared the ground activities to make that happen. Reading sessions have been planned in schools, colleges, hospitals and panchayat sabhas, where journalists will read newspapers to local people. Additionally, it is also engaging milk companies and SIM card distributors to advance the availability of “Khabarsatta”.

A small marketing and sales team in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh is serving publications to advertisers and mainly drawing revenue from local people. Shubham plans to attract big multinational brands and is in talks with agencies like GroupM and Mindshare for the same. He believes that Khabarsatta will create employment opportunities for rural youth.

Shubham used his personal savings and even sold his house in New Delhi to launch Khabarsatta. He now expects domestic and international investors to help him take his project to the next level.

2

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.