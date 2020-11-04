Sightsavers, European Union, & European Disability Forum launch paper on disabled women in India

Global development organisation Sightsavers along with European Disability Forum (EDF) is implementing a project for empowering people with disabilities. This project is being supported by the European Union.

Disabled women around the globe are more marginalised economically than disabled men or non-disabled women. This is based on both their gender and disability but not much is known about the significance or scale of this double discrimination.

Rising Voices: A Paper on women with disabilities, a joint paper released by global development organisation Sightsavers and European Disability Forum (EDF) brings the voices of women with disabilities to the fore. It also details how supporting women with disabilities to know their rights has helped them to stand up for themselves, gain independence and support others.

Study across 3 Indian states

The paper was released as part of a joint project by Sightsavers and EDF. Called Building Partnerships for Sustainable development Goals – Empowering Disabled People’s Organisations’. The project is supported by the European Union (EU). The project supports people with disabilities to engage in, shape and monitor the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The paper clearly highlights the untapped potential of women with disabilities and their critical role in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and in international cooperation. – Fanny Nylander – First Secretary, Political Affairs, EU Delegation to India

The paper highlights specific struggles that women with disabilities face. “It also celebrates their strength, abilities, resilience and victories”, adds RN Mohanty, CEO Sightsavers India. “By sharing the stories of women with disabilities, it intends to convey the transformational impact that engagement in the SDG processes can have on these women’s lives.”

The paper includes case studies from three states in Indi – Jharkhand, Odisha, and Rajasthan. These were developed through one-to-one interviews and focus group discussions.

“My dreams have wings now”, said Meena. This 23-year-old has cerebral palsy and works with a disabled person’s organisation in Odisha. “When I was nominated group leader of Parents and DPO group and undertook the rating for the SDG Disability Inclusive Score Card recently in Behrampur, I found ‘myself’. I want to get exposure on national and international disability rights frame-works and if given a chance, I want to be part of wider women rights network”.

The key findings of the paper focus on violence and access to justice, education, employment, and health. Also developed is a robust section on best practices which will be useful for future programming.

Also Read: