Simranjit, Mary Kom, & Amit Panghal win Olympic quotas

MC Mary Kom has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics . Kom beat Irish Magno of Philippines, 5-0, at the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier in Amman, Jordan. She will now compete in her second Olympics. Kom won a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports tweeted, “Another historic moment for India! Legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom has qualified for #Tokyo2020 #Olympics with a great victory”.

India has now taken it’s number of Olympic quota places to eight with Simranjit Kaur also winning her quarter-final bout. She beat Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia 5-0.

Men’s 52kg boxer Amit Panghal has qualified for his maiden Olympics. He beat Carlo Paalam of Philippines, 4-1. Panghal later said, “I have beaten him twice, so I was confident going into this match. I executed the strategy of my coaches to come out on top. I also beat the Chinese boxer in the Asian Championships and will look to seal a place in the final”. Panghal dedicated his Olympic quota to his uncle. “He gave me a lot of courage”, he said.

Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) lost her quarterfinal 0-5 to Korea’s Im Aeji. The 19-year-old will not get another opportunity to seal a Tokyo berth.