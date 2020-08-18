Singer Karthik’s first single ‘Faryad’ shows life of a youngster with autism during lockdown

Karthik Kumar is a singer with autism who shot to fame through the Zee TV show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. He recently released his first single ‘Faryad’ in which the video shows the emotions and struggles of a person with autism during lockdown period. The video which is a little over than three minutes is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing them and social distancing is the new normal. Covid spread has changed lives. For people with disabilities new normal can pose many challenges depending on their needs and requirements. Young singer Karthik Kumar, who is under the autism spectrum disorder, has brought out these challenges through his new single, ‘Faryad’. Uploaded on YouTube in his channel WoWKarthik, the video is gathering a lot of attention.

A talented youngster

For those who watch the show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, aired in Zee Tv, Karthik needs no introduction. He shot to fame after being part of Season 2 of the show and has already worked with some leading names. Musician AR Rahman is amongst those who has wished him good luck and admired his singing skills. Karthik, 26 years old, can sing in not just Hindi but Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, English, Punjabi and Marathi languages as well.

A real winner, Karthik has taken part in many competitions and events before rising to fame with the show. His debut as a playback singer was made through the 2019 movie ‘Champion’ in which he sang the song ‘Aandavan Thoorigayil’.

Brought up in the Gulf, he can also sing Arabic songs too! Someone who has been vocal about need for awareness about autism, Karthik’s latest ‘Faryad’ also aims to do the same.

A powerful message in ‘Faryad’

People with autism have been affected badly by lockdown and Coronavirus crisis. They are stuck inside the four walls of their homes which adds to their woes. Most of them gets frustrated and angry when their daily routines are disrupted. Karthik’s everyday life during these tough times have been portrayed in the single for which Asif Iqbal penned the lyrics and Pijush Chakraborty composed music.

The Times of India has quoted Karthik’s mother Raji saying, “People with autism more often than not fail to evoke empathy/sympathy as there is no visually perceivable abnormality displayed. We are looking forward to doing more independent projects that will help him establish his credibility as a singer”.

What Karthik has done is something exciting and motivating for many other singers under the spectrum. Sreeparvathy, 13 years old, is a singer from Kerala diagnosed with autism. Her mother Saraswathy says that Karthik is indeed a trend-setter. “There are many youngsters with autism who are skilled but refuse to come forward. Karthik is a true inspiration for such people. My daughter had issues during lockdown. Like, she wanted to go outdoors and play with friends. But we clearly couldn’t allow her. But we were also able to manage her. Karthik motivates youngsters like my daughter”.

