7-old Italian Sirio Persichetti with multiple disabilities is taking social media by storm

Seven-year-old Italian boy named Sirio Persichetti who was diagnosed with multiple disabilities is influencing social media users. His videos and photographs under the profile name ‘Sirio Tetrabondi’ are going viral for the right reasons.

‘Child is the father of the man’, this quote which is popular has in-depth meaning to it. In the case of seven-year-old Sirio Persichetti from Italy, it holds true in many ways. This young boy who is a social media influencer at a young age has nearly 3000 followers on Instagram alone. Diagnosed with spastic tetraplegia and cerebral palsy, Sirio challenges perceptions about disabilities. His cute and heart-warming posts named under profile ‘Sirio Tetrabondi’, mostly clicked by his mother Valentina Perniciaro is going viral for the right reasons.

Changing perceptions about disabilities

There are numerous disability influencers who are stars on social media, but fewer kids. That is what makes Sirio popular on social media. His story, along with videos and photographs, were shared on many social media platforms showing people how to break stereotypes and norms about disabilities.

Sirio cannot speak and due to his condition cannot close his mouth either. Whatever he tries to communicate does not come out clearly. Sirio’s diet includes liquid food which is fed through a tube in his stomach. He also had a tracheotomy which helps him breathe.

It is Sirio’s undying spirit and love for life that prompted Valentino to make him active on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“We wanted to tell the story of disability in a different way, to tell it for what it is, something that is not easy to face, but that if channeled in the right direction, with the right help, it can allow these children to enjoy something that can actually be called life”, Valentina told The Reuters.

Apart from followers, Sirio’s videos has thousands of views from across the world. Videos of Sirio going to school carrying his backpack, him sleeping and driving his electric car are a treat to watch!

Sirio’s social media videos and photographs show that with the right guidance, love and care, a disabled child can do very well.

Social media reactions

Sirio is flooded with love on social media.

“She uploads heart-warming videos of him with funny anecdotes under the title “Sirio and the tetrabonds”, that have touched the hearts of people all over the world”, tweeted Paola Nania.

“Yesterday I watched “Back to the Future” with my children. We talked about how children can inspire parents and make them braver. Sirio does this, for all the parents out there”, tweeted Fabrizio Venditti.

