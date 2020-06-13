  • Situation along China border under control, claims Army Chief

Situation along China border under control, claims Army Chief

India and China flags enclosed in a fist

The situation along India’s borders with China is under control said General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Chief of the Indian Army. General Naravane said that the ongoing series of high delegation-level talks with the Chinese side has been followed up with meetings at the local level between the commanders of equivalent ranks.

He said that through this dialogue the differences between India and China should soon be resolved.

“We are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we’re having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control,” said General Naravane. “I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We’re having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has been followed up with meetings at local level between commanders”.

Indian and Chinese army delegations, led by senior officers, held discussions earlier this week to resolve the standoff between border troops. This was the fifth round of meeting between the two sides to break the stalemate that began with a violent confrontation between rival patrols on 5 May.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reviewed India’s military preparedness in eastern Ladakh and several other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

