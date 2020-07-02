Six people dead in Tamil Nadu boiler blast

smoke coming from factory

Six people were killed in a boiler explosion at a thermal power plant at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning. This is the second boiler blast happening in a month’s time at central government owned NLC India Limited, previously known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd. More than 16 people were injured in the accident and all of them were rushed to the hospital. Most of them have suffered at least 40 percent burns. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to to express his condolences.

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a blast at Neyveli power plant boiler in Tamil Nadu. Have spoken to @CMOTamilNadu and assured all possible help. @CISFHQrs is already on the spot to assist the relief work. Praying for the earliest recovery of those injured- Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

The contractual workers were aged between 26 and 42 years. Reportedly, the boiler plant was not working during time of explosion. Hence, the exact reason for the explosion is yet to be known.

Last May, eight workers from the plant had suffered injuries after one of the boilers exploded. There were regular and contractual workers in it.

Reactions on social media

Many prominent people took to their social media to pass condolences at those who lost their lives and the others who were injured.

“Distressed to hear about the Neyveli Boiler Blast in Tamil Nadu. Praying for the safety and well being of all, my thoughts are with the bereaved families”, tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“So Sad to learn that 6 workers of #NLCIL. It has been charred to death in a boiler blast. Further 20 have been critically injured. Death toll likely to increase. #VCK demands 1 crore compensation to kin of the deceased, and 25-50 lakhs for the injured”, tweeted Thol Thirumalavan, President, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Close view of iphone mobile device

Headlines

59 Chinese apps including TikTok banned in India

Pandemic

Headlines

Experts identify new swine flu that can trigger pandemic

jayarah and bennicks tamil nadu

Headlines

Police custody deaths in TN spark off outrage

6 test tubes filled with blood

Headlines

Health ministry launches app to order blood in Delhi-NCR

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Parasports

National-level para sportsperson Anthony John seeks help for better quality wheelchair

Get-hooked

Understanding Stimming

Get-hooked

Understanding Art Therapy For Autism