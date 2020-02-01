Kochi’s Smrithi School empowers disabled youth through vocational projects

Smrithi School for Children with Special Needs in Kochi aims to empower disabled children through vocational training and other programs. They have empowered many youngsters with disabilities in the city. Smrithi has a handful of projects to provide best opportunities for disabled youngsters in the city.

Empowerment of disabled people through skill and vocational training- Smrithi School for Children with Special Needs in Kochi aims for that. While entering their fourth year, Smrithi has empowered hundreds of children with disabilities across Kochi. Children from the age of two to adults who are over forty years are part of the school. Currently, they have over 63 disabled people who are being trained to become independent and self-reliant.

Empowering to face the real world

Staffs and teachers at Smrithi believes that the ideal way to support a disabled person is by making them independent. Most of the youngsters at Smrithi travel alone and do things on their own. This is because of the right training which they have been receiving for many months. From a care group to exclusive vocational training, Smrithi has them all!

Indira Premnath, Manager of Administration, says that children with autism, Down syndrome and other physical disabilities are part of Smrithi.

Some of our children write the NIOS exams too. Our teachers are the ones who train them for it, drop them for exams and pick them after that. We are looking into an overall development. While some children are good at academics, some others are not. We have been getting good response for our products that are made by youngsters.

Exclusive vocational training classes

One of the main focuses at Smrithi are vocational training classes. Youngsters at the school who are part of vocational training makes candles, paper pens and bags, teddy bears, neck pillows and cloth bags. A few businesses from Kochi are their regular clients. Sometimes, a sale is held at the school where people walk-in and buy products. Over six youngsters who passed out from Smrithi are now working in different places across Kochi.

Indira believes that if society becomes more aware about disabilities, youngsters will get more opportunities. “Parents of today are starting to become more aware of disabilities. But there are many who cannot accept it. Only when you start accepting your child will the society also do it”, she says.



Future plans

Currently, Smrithi has over sixteen special educators who teach the children arts and crafts, computers and other physical exercises. Till date, they haven’t got any government support and is hoping to get it this year once they register for it. But there are a few kind-hearted well-wishers who support the cause. “There are some parents who cannot afford to pay much money. So they contribute whatever little they can”, says Indira.

The team is planning to expand their vocational training. But lack of funds are their biggest hindrance. Indira, who has a son with hearing impairment says, “My son is currently working and earning on his own. He even drives his own two and four wheelers. It is important for parents to identify disability and start training the child at a young age. Earlier the better”.

“Learning and making products on their own makes them happy. It increases their self-confidence too. Their eye hand coordination is enhanced”, says Bindu Rajesh, who heads their vocational training department.

You can contact Smrithi at +91 9946022837 or +91 9048763931.

