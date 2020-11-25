Social media can’t stop praising these McDonald’s employees for their kind gesture towards disabled person

Video of two female employees at fast food chain McDonald’s feeding a man with disability inside their restaurant is going viral for the right reasons. Shared first by American basketball player Rex Chapman, the viral video gathered a lot of attention on social media.

Mother Teresa has said, ‘It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving’, a quote which holds true in today’s world where compassion and love are hardly seen. Last week, a video of two restaurant employees feeding a disabled man who can be seen sitting inside the restaurant has gone viral for the right reasons. The video that was shared first by American basketball player Rex Chapman was shared widely on social media leaving netizens teary-eyed.

A video reflecting compassion

The restaurant in video is popular fast food chain McDonald’s. The country or location where this happened in unclear though a few social media users point out that it is in Brazil. Both the employees are feeding the man with a disability who finds it difficult to have his food on his own. One woman is serving while the other is feeding the man with her own hands.

The video gathered over one millions views on Twitter alone. More than 1 lakh likes and over 2000 re-tweets from Chapman’s social media handle made the video one of the most engaged ones in social media last week. It goes on for a few seconds and was also shared on pages like ‘The Feel Good Page’.

For many people with disabilities, going to a restaurant and having food independently can be tough due to numerous reasons. Needless to say with such kind souls around, the world is definitely going to be a better place to live in.

Love on social media

“These two girls working at McDonalds helped a handicapped man who was struggling with his meal. I needed this today”, tweeted Rex Chapman after which many tweets followed.

“That’s so true. People tend to ignore others if they are uncomfortable with what they see. Thank you for sharing this. It’s wonderful to see humans being decent and kind instead of all the hate we see so often these days”, tweeted a social media user Jessica Jones.

“Thanks to who ever those two girls are. I need to send them a big thanks. People with disabilities are often ignored and I cried watching this. So many would have kept walking by and not assisted the man. These two are angels for assisting him. Thanks to you two”, tweeted Carroll Mack.

“So often those who have the least give the most”, tweeted Cathy Karr.

