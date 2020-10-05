  • Social media outrage over BJP leader’s remarks on rape

Social media outrage over BJP leader’s remarks on rape

Image of BJP leader Surendra Singh

When there is a widespread outrage over the brutal gang-rape and torture of a 22-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Hathras, a BJP leader’s statements have shocked the nation. Surendra Singh, who is a BJP MP at Ballia in UP in one of his recent speeches not only blamed rape victims, but also their parents. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, a reporter can be seen asking him why rapes are happening as people say it is ‘Ram Rajya’ (land of Lord Ram).

It is the duty of mothers and fathers to instill good values in their daughters to bring them up in a environment with culture. I’am a teacher and an MLA. Such incidents can be stopped only with sanskar, shasan and talwar. It is the dharma of me, the government and families too. While the government is committed to protecting people, families must be committed to protecting their daughters. Only sanskaar and sarkar can make India beautiful- Surendra Singh, BJP MLA.

Singh has earlier been attacked for his controversial statements. He had said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a cold-hearted woman. Last year Singh went on to say that he committed a mistake by calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a terrorist.

Social media reactions

Not just leaders from opposition parties, but people from all walks of life slammed Singh’s statements.

“The reason horrific rapes happen so often in BJP ruled states is because BJP leaders like Surendra Singh support rapists, whether it is Kathua, Unnao & now #Hathras. PM Modi’s unwillingness to act against these leaders also sends a clear message about whose side he is on!”, tweeted Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed.

“BJP’s MLA Surendra Singh says, “Rape Cases Can Be Stopped Only With Sanskar Not Governance.” So rape victims are not Sanskari in BJP’s definition. Are it rapists? Shame on you!”, tweeted journalist Suraj Kumar Bauddh.

“Astonishing! @BJP4India , what are your MLAs saying? How is rape related to the ‘sanskar’ of the victim girl?”, tweeted film personality Bratya Basu.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

rahul gandhi and priyanka gandhi

Headlines

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Hathras victim’s family

Perspm jp;domh a [pster with words No Mercy To Rapists

Headlines

Top UP officials meet family of Hathras rape victim

Mamata Banerjee is looking down iin this image

Headlines

Mamata Banerjee marches against Hathras incident

Woman's hand being held with force by. a man's hand

Headlines

Demand raised for ‘justice for accused’ in Hathras case

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Cart With Heart aims to create self employment opportunities for people with disabilities across India

Technology

With Inali Arm, developer Prashant Gade aims to change the outlook of people with upper limb disabilities

Get-hooked

My journey with ‘Pehel’, My take by Dr Kinjal Chandra

Get-hooked

Teen prodigy Satvik Sharma expresses himself through incredible works of art