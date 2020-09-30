Team ‘Avacayam’ is gearing up to bounce back to business after a pandemic & lockdown

Avacayam, a skilled program by Society for Child Development (SfCD) had started an initiative called ‘Trash to Cash’ where old products are recycled and made into unique new products by people with disabilities. Due to Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, their team is now struggling to make ends meet, but are confident of bouncing back.

When Madhumita Puri started Society for Child Development (SfCD) in the year 1992, her aim was to reach out to as many children with needs in the society. Though the center began in order to empower children, Madhumita realized that there are many persons with disabilities who needs help as well and this prompted her to start programs for India’s disabled community as well. Their project ‘Trash to Cash’ helps to provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Based in Delhi, Madhumita and her team are trying to reach out to a larger audience. Their work was going perfectly well. But the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns have negatively impacted the team who are now hoping for better days to come.

‘Trash to Cash’, a unique venture

A skilling program for disabled people, ‘Trash to Cash’ provides job opportunities to people with disabilities from lower economic strata, especially those who have been denied education. The beneficiaries are trained on how to make traditional products. This is done by promoting recycling and usage of eco-friendly raw materials which are transformed into new and unique products sold to an interested clientele.

It is hard for many people with disabilities to get the perfect market to sell their products. We mentor and teach them how they can go about selling the products. We connect them to people who want to buy the products, but it is not as easy as it sounds. Buyers can be worried about many things. We try and help build a partnership. We get orders, then the products are made by ensuring good quality which then goes to the buyer- Madhumita Puri, Founder, SfCD.

Products are sold through their program called ‘Avacayam’.

Negative impact of coronavirus crisis and lockdowns

Just like how most businesses were hit due to the pandemic, ‘Avacayam’ is also undergoing crisis time. People with intellectual and physical disabilities are part of the venture, most of them who were sole bread-winners of their families. Since their work has been affected, they are struggling to make ends meet.

“Last April, our team had to stop making products. All of them have re-started their work now. It is important to make money and to connect to the market to sell our goods. The Covid pandemic is going to continue for a longer time and we are worried about that. But we are also looking into ways to help them”, says Madhumita.

Upcoming festivals like Diwali are giving a ray of hope to team ‘Avacayam’. In spite of all the hardships, the team is working hard to bring out more interesting products.

You can contact team ‘Avacayam’ at +91 98100-03512.

