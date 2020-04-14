Some food and nutrition tips to follow during lockdown or self-quarantine

Ensuring a safe and healthy diet during COVID-19 lockdown or self-quarantine time is important. If you are a person with a disability, it is essential to watch out for a healthy diet and good lifestyle.Wondering how to do it? Here are some food and nutrition tips that you can follow.

India, like most other countries, are taking stricter measures to control the spread of COVID-19. This has affected the food business in many ways. People are not able to get fresh foods in many part of the countries. Chances are high that you might even miss on your favorite restaurant foods too.

During this time, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and diet. Staying fit and healthy is the mantra. While sitting at home, do not engage in binge eating that can cause many health hazards. Instead, focus on eating fresh and nutritious foods during this lockdown period.

When you are a person with a disability, it is very important to keep a close watch on your diet and lifestyle.

Priya Bhargav, winner of Miss Wheelchair India is a health and fitness freak. She makes sure to follow a healthy lifestyle throughout the year.

Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Cut carbs and eat quinoa, oats or flax seeds since most of us have a sedentary lifestyle. I also drink Haldi milk daily for immunity. We can have honey, lemons, ginger and curd for better body functioning. Mental well-being is also equally important. Studies have found out that sad people are prone to falling sick easier than happy people- Priya Bhargav.

Limit fat, sugar and salt intake– When you are at home and bored, chances of ordering junk food from outside or even preparing them at home are high. People might also rely on canned and frozen foods during this time. But these contain high levels of salt, unhealthy fat and sugar which can affect your health adversely. Craving something sweet? Look out for healthier options like fresh juices. While cooking at home, use less oil, butter or ghee so that you do not have too much of fat in your food.

Drink lots of water– Experts keep pointing out the importance of drinking water during these times. Staying hydrated is extremely important for the health. Do not drink alternatives for water like canned or sugary juices to keep yourself hydrated. Understand that these are not healthy options. Do not drink too much of coffee or tea either. Want to enhance the taste of your water? Add some mint leaves or cucumbers.

Consume lot of nutrients– Vegetables and fruits are the ideal source of nutrients. Make sure you have lots of them to keep yourself fit and healthy. Relish on some fruits like orange and lemon that are great sources of Vitamin C because it helps to boost your immunity. Experts have repeatedly said that immunity is important for your body to fight against viruses.

Watch what you eat– Home-cooked meals are ideal for a healthy body. But watch your food intake. Do not eat too much quantity because you are at home. When you are watching TV or sitting idle, chances are high of eating without limits. That is exactly the reason why you must watch what you eat.

“It is important to drink lots of water. I have added more fruits and vegetables to my diet now. I make sure to have only home cooked meals. I have started focusing on meditation and exercises”, says Dhanya Gopinath, a wheelchair user from Kerala.

Remember that along with a good diet, it is equally important to follow a healthy routine. Work out and engage in physical activities to ensure that you stay fit.

