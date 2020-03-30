Some self-care tips for disabled people during Coronavirus times

During these Coronavirus times, most people find it hard to put themselves together emotionally or mentally. These times can be even more difficult for a disabled person. Here are some self-care tips for disabled people.

The world is going through one of its darkest times. The deadly Coronavirus that originated from Wuhan in China has killed nearly 30,000 people from across the globe. Reportedly, the numbers are only going to rise putting the world to a standstill.

Indian government has declared for a three weeks lockdown and people have been asked to stay indoors without stepping out at any cost. This can be mentally and emotionally draining. Confining to the four walls of a house is not an easy task.

For many disabled people, these can be challenging times. Many people are worried about their health since most disabled people are physically fragile and prone to infections soon. As the government points out, panic is not what is needed right now. With caution, the entire world can come out of this pandemic. It is important to stay strong and stable.

Anjurani Joy, a wheelchair user from Kerala says, “We have a lot of time in hand now. So utilise that to the maximum. Experiment with your skills and maybe watch YouTube videos to learn things better. This is the time to change and rejuvenate yourself”.

Meditate– Over the years, experts have pointed out how meditation can do wonders to the mind and body. For many disabled people, the current times can be stressful, especially worrying about their health. Meditation also helps in enhancing self-awareness and generate kindness which is much needed during these times. Every person can spend half an hour to one hour meditating at home.

Do some exercise– People are stuck inside their homes. So whether you have a disability or not, chances of working out are less. But physical exercise is extremely important. That is why you must at least try some stretching work-outs while at home. This can be done while sitting on your bed or on your wheelchair. Loosen up and get your body moving.

Get creative– These are the times to bring out the creative side of you. Love art, dance or music? Then do not hesitate. Look out for things that you would love to do. At the same time, get creative and try your hands in interesting activities. Poetry, colouring, sewing, stitching, knitting and candle-making are some of the other activities that you can try out.

A good support system matters– Sometimes, it can be difficult to find a good support system at home. If that is the case, you can video call or even talk over the phone to your close friends or others whom you are comfortable with. Never give up and stay positive.

The small things that you do right now can make a positive impact on your life in days to come. So do not give up or become anxious and tensed. Work on the self-care tips and stay indoors happily.