Some states likely to extend COVID-19 lockdown beyond 3 May

As India continues to report a high number of COVID-19 cases, some states are looking at the option of extending the lockdown beyond 3 May. Others are in favour of limiting the lockdown to containment zones and surrounding areas and not the entire districts.

Until now, Telangana is the only state that has extended the lockdown until 7 May. An official of the Delhi government’s Covid-19 committee has also suggested that the ongoing lockdown will have to be extended till mid-May so that the epidemic curve can flatten. Delhi has reported 2,625 infections including 54 deaths.

Speaking to the media, Dr S K Sarin, chairman of Delhi government’s committee on combating COVID-19 said, “India is still on the ascending limb of the epidemic curve and so, to ease the restrictions will mean the cases will multiply uncontrollably. And, Delhi has a large number of containment zones, so it will be wise to extend it. The lockdown will have to be extended till May 16 as that is when the epidemic curve is likely to start declining, which happens after the flattening of the curve”.

Maharashtra, too, is considering continuing the lockdown . The state government is considering extending the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune, which are the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the state.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the lockdown will have to be extended if the the spread of coronavirus is not contained. “The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown,” he told the media. “If required, we will extend the lockdown for 15 more days after 3 May only for the containment zones, if not for the entire Mumbai and Pune”.

In Madhya Pradesh, officials have indicated that there is no likelihood of immediate relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the hotspot areas after 3 May 3 as there have been no signs of improvement.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said he would go by the advice of the expert committee, set up to formulate lockdown exit strategy, in the matter of opening up the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, the administration has decided not to allow any public gatherings till 30 June.

Some chief ministers want lockdown to be lifted in districts not affected by the pandemic, even as there are differences of opinion on how the curbs should be enforced in the remaining areas.