Some tips to improve quality of life when you have a disability

When you have a disability, there can be many challenges ahead of you. But moving forward with positivity is the key to happiness. Read on some tips to know how to improve quality of life when you have a disability.

Living with a disability can be challenging at times, especially when it comes to attitudes of people towards the disabled and accessibility issues. In spite of challenges, disabled people can lead a fruitful and happy life because in the long run, self-care is what matters the most. From the food that you intake to people you interact with, make sure that you do not compromise on the best.

“I exercise to stay healthy. I participate in sports and I am always self-sufficient. I enjoy going out with friends for movies. I want to make the maximum out of life. I work and love the time I have for myself. I’am a very confident person. I feel the key to happiness is loving yourself”, says Sakshi Chauhan, a para-basketball player.

Here are some tips for improving quality of life when you have a disability

Go outdoors, if possible everyday – Staying inside, amidst the four walls of your room will only make you lazier and inactive. It can even add to depression. Try and step outdoors every day. If you have a house, then you are one amongst the lucky ones! You can even make your own garden because gardening is therapeutic. If you live in an apartment, make sure that the space is accessible so that you can venture out on your own. Get some fresh air because you need it. During the current Covid times, make sure that you take precautions while stepping out.

Develop hobbies – The lockdown has given many people opportunities to explore talents that they never knew they had. If you are staying indoors and gets bored of it, do not hesitate to explore your skills. Maybe you are really good at cooking, collecting something or even music. Make room for learning and these hobbies do not have to do with physical acivities.

Exercise everyday – Experts have pointed out numerous benefits of working out. If you are a wheelchair user or someone with mobility issues, you can stil exercise. There are many exclusive workouts that you can try according to your body requirements. YouTube or Google them if you find it hard to hire an instructor. Understand that exercise is essential for the well-being of every individual.

Nutrition intake matters– This is the most important tip for self-care and well-being. Make sure that you have enough nutrition intake every single day! We are what we eat, so it is important to be picky while you eat something. Add more fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and lentils to your diet. Avoid meat (of all forms) and other animal products because experts have said that your body is at its best when you eat fresh food and not dead meat.

Veena Venugopal, a wheelchair user from Kerala is India’s first wheelchair TV anchor. She believes in finding abilities in her disability.

“Create what you can and work on making things better. I feel that a positive mind and outlook is the most essential thing. When I was depressed, I met many others who have my same disability and that is when I realized that a disability does not have to stop you from pursuing your dreams. You can find joy in even small things like cleaning your room. Accepting your disability and being grateful for what you have is important”, she says.

