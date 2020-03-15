Some tips to stay positive while caregiving for a disabled person

Being the caregiver for a disabled person can be a tough task. It can strain you mentally and physically. There are certain tips to follow in order to stay positive in spite of all the hard times. Check them out.

When you have a close friend or relative who is disabled, caregiving them can be stressful at times. It might even drain you mentally, physically and emotionally. Hence, it is important to know what kind of words to use around them and also how to behave around a disabled person. Being kind, genuine and understanding is very important. Some days can be hard while some other days can be all about positivity and happiness.

Are you a caregiver? Take a break from your regular routine, do yoga and meditation or even do something that your hearts asks you to.

Dr Anwar Hussain, Director, Institute of Palliative Medicine says that chances are high for caregivers to be emotionally unstable and depressed.

Patience is a very important criterion. Spend a lot of time together with your disabled family member. This makes them feel great. Ask them to join you for social gatherings like marriages or family get togethers. Most of the times, disabled people are left out or dropped at centres when the entire family goes out. I know accessibility is a huge issue. But try and do whatever little you can to make them feel good. – Dr Anwar Hussain, Director, Institute of Palliative Medicine

Take some time off– Reaching out to a disabled person and taking care of their needs can be a long day’s work. It is important to take care of yourself as well. Take a break for your own well-being. Go for a long walk, catch up with friends at lunch or go out and watch a movie. This will help you to rejuvenate and refresh. Make sure to stay positive and hopeful.

Good night’s sleep matters– Are you stressed out and unable to sleep? Understand that sleep is very important. Your body must get time to rest. If you do not get enough sleep, it can interfere with the way your brain works. It would later lead to serious health complications.

Look out for positive people– Always make sure that you spend time with those who imbibe positivity in you, not those who take it away. Kindness can be inspirational. It will help you to feel great and move ahead. You can even join support groups or meet people online. Technology has made it easier for people to connect and interact.

Stay healthy- As much as you take care for another person, it is important to take care of your own health too. Go for a healthy diet and exercise regularly. All this can help you increase energy and have good living habits. A healthy diet with lots of fruits and vegetables will help you to stay calm, happy and positive.

