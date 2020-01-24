Some ways to promote inclusion of disabled people

Disabled people are often side-lined in the society even today. They are not given equal opportunities in mainstream jobs. It is high time to promote inclusion for disabled people in the society for the larger economic and social good. Here are some ways to do that.

Today, more disabled people are stepping forward to be included in education and employment sectors. But there is still a need for promoting inclusion for disabled people in mainstream society. Every person has the power and responsibility to ensure a barrier-free and disabled friendly society. It is also important to make the world more accepting of people with disabilities.

Anjali Sunny, a wheelchair user from Kerala highlights on the importance of inclusion beginning from schools.

I remember when I was at school, I did not complete my homework. Like most students, I was also worried. But then a few classmates came up to me and told me that there is no need for me to be tensed because the teacher wouldn’t punish me. It shows the sympathy society shows towards disabled people. But that is not what is needed. People must start becoming more inclusive. Public places must be made accessible. A disabled person must not feel differently in the society- Anjali Sunny.

Here are some ways to promote inclusion for disabled people

Promoting inclusion in schools– It is always best to train children from a very young age to interact with disabled people. Catching them young does many benefits. Schools are the ideal place to begin with. Disability studies must be integrated into curriculum. Teachers and staffs must also be sensitized about disabilities. More mainstream schools must step forward to admit disabled children. Every child must understand differences and celebrate them together.

Hiring disabled people for jobs– Every disabled person has dreams and ambitions. They also want to be independent and self-reliant. Even today, disabled people, who are educated, struggle for jobs. Many corporate, private and government companies are hesitant to hire them. Participation of the disabled community is essential for economic growth of a country.

Accessibility in public places– Most of the public places across India remains inaccessible for disabled people. The many laws in favor of the disabled community have not yet been implemented. Unless places are more accessible, disabled people are going to be unable to step out.

Increasing disability representation in politics– Have you imagined having a disabled leader in politics? Are we encouraging the younger generation of disabled people to enter politics? It is high-time that we have more disabled people active in politics to represent the community. It is a perfect way of involving the community into mainstream society. A disabled political leader will also have the power to do more activities for their community.

“If places are more accessible, disabled people will be able to step out and do things on their own. There are millions of disabled people in India. That is precisely the reason why government and private companies must hire them for larger good of economy and society. Also, society must be careful while using certain terms about disabled people”, says Bavish Bal, a wheelchair user.

