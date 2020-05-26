Fitness enthusiast & motivational speaker Sonal Kashyap has big dreams for the future!

In My Take this week, we have 26-year-old Sonal Kashyap shares her dreams for the future. Sonal was diagnosed with dwarfism when she was four years old and is her M.Sc in zoology. She is also a great motivational speaker and her social media profile shows us why she is such a rock star!

As soon as I was born, I had many health problems. So I used to go through many treatments like acupressure and so on. It was at the age of four that I was diagnosed with dwarfism.

My parents were shocked and aghast. I am their only daughter. But they realised that if they stay depressed and sad, it would affect me and my upbringing. So my parents accepted my disability so that they could help me grow into a good human being. All 26 years, they made me feel comfortable. They supported me through all odds. I live in a joint family with over 12 members. All of them have stood by me through thick and thin.

If not for my doting parents and supportive family members, I don’t think I would be here talking to you.

Growing up years

I was lucky enough to have studied in an inclusive school. I never faced any discrimination. Not just the teachers and faculty, but my friends and peers were also good to me. I believe that positivity which I got from them is what helped me during my growing up years.

When I speak about my journey, I always want to stress on this. “Attitudes of people towards a disabled person during childhood is an important milestone in their success. It makes a huge difference to their lives. I had a very supportive family and friends. That is what led to a happy and fun journey during my growing up years”.

There was discrimination in the society. Many people used to stare at me. I felt that awkwardness in every part of my body. But not anymore. If it is an adult who is staring at me, I just stare back at them. Some children tend to mock me. But you cannot tell much to them because they are kids. Isn’t it the duty of their parents to teach them to be sensitive towards people with disabilities? Inclusion must be taught in schools too.

After completing school, I did an under-graduation in zoology and then did a course in M.Sc Biotechnology. But I discontinued it due to academic reasons. Currently, I’am pursuing a post-graduation in zoology. I’am on my last semester now.

Living life to the fullest

I have a lot of friends, so life is never boring to me. I’am a motivational speaker and has spoken at different avenues.

During my free time, I find time for swimming and dancing. I started gymming three years back and has been interested in it ever since then. So I am a fitness enthusiast too.

I love painting. Though I have not done any professional course in it, the art is close to my heart. I plan to undergo training in it very soon. In fact, I wanted to go for training in painting as soon as I finish college. Let’s see what is in store for me!

Future Plans

I always aspired to be a teacher. I have taught around 14 kids a few years back. It was fun and a good enough training for me. I hope I can get into a school or college as a teacher.

I know that I have many things to do in the coming years and I am excitedly looking forward to all of it.

During the initial years of my life, I was intimidated due to my disability. I had inferiority complex, but had to move on. But many people are unable to accept their disability. I want to tell them to be confident about themselves. It must come from within because only you can help yourself. You must accept your disability for the world to accept you.