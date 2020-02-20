#AllYouNeedIsLove- Over a decade & in love, Sonu & Sarita have words of advice

In our month long series #AllYouNeedIsLove, today we feature Sonu Golkar and his wife Sarita Golkar. Sonu, who is visually impaired, got married to Sarita who has partial blindness a few years back. Sonu, who works at a bank in Bhopal, is a team member of India’s blind cricket team as well. The couple has beaten many odds and obstacles to stay together as a family.

When Sonu and Sarita met in the year 2007, both of them knew that they had found their true love. Sonu, who has a visual impairment, believes that true love is what makes life more beautiful. With Sarita’s presence around him, he knew that he had found his soul mate. The couple who lives in Bhopal now has two children. Sonu works as a banker while Sarita, who has partial blindness, is a busy home-maker.

Love at first meeting

Sonu hails from Madhya Pradesh while Sarita is from Jharkhand. In the year 2007, both Sonu and Sarita visited Bengaluru to attend an event organized by the NGO Action Aid. During the training sessions, both of them could spend time together. In five days, they interacted and had lots of fun. That was when cupid struck Sonu. In a week’s time, he proposed to Sarita.

What attracted me to Sarita was her friendly nature and positive attitude. I knew she is going to make a great partner. Even when a girl is positive about the proposal, they deny it at the beginning. Even Sarita did that. We both returned back to our towns and wanted to see how it is going to work out. Later we met in Mumbai. Soon, we realized that we are meant to be together this life time.

The many hurdles

Both Sonu and Sarita agrees that they had to face many obstacles to stay together. They were from different states and even had different family backgrounds. Sarita’s family was reluctant to get them married, especially because Sonu did not have a job during that time.

“Sarita’s family thought that how can someone who has a visual impairment manage a family. In fact, her mother refused to talk to me during our first meeting. They were adamant on me getting a job. In 2011, I managed to get a job and asked for Sarita’s hand to marry. They did not have a choice but to accept our love for each other”, says Sonu.

It took the couple four years to convince their families to be together. But both of them agrees that the wait was worth it!

Finding love every day

It is now over a decade since Sonu and Sarita has been together. But their fondness and love for each other is only growing as each day passes. Sonu agrees that he is busy with work and cricket most of the days. He hardly gets time for family matters. But Sarita successfully manages the family and takes care of their two children. Their first child who is seven years old and second child who is now hardly seven months old makes their life more beautiful. Even though at home, Sarita has her hands full.

“I’am busy working or playing cricket 365 days a year. But Sarita never gives me any tension. She manages everything on her own. She takes care of the kids and household matters with utmost care and attention”, says Sonu.



A bond for lifetime

Sonu says that understanding and giving space to each other is what forms the base of any marriage. “Today most couples fall in love and then get separated in a few months’ time. We took a lot of time to understand each other. We also realize that we have our own social lives”, he says.

But when they get time, the couple indulges in their own way of celebrations including family dinners and outings.

“I believe caring and understanding for each other is what brings us closer. I do not want to interfere or question Sonu’s choices. Cricket is his passion and he has been playing it for a long time. As a wife, I want to support him in whatever he does. It was in the year 2009 that I realized I’am going to spend my life with Sonu. It has been a great journey till now”, says Sarita.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: