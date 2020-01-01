Spark Minda CSR programme enables 1,000 disabled people

Spark Minda Foundation organised a seven-day empowerment camp for disabled people in Pune called Saksham – Empowerment of Persons with Disability Camp. This was done as part of their CSR arm. The group has worked to bring about a positive change in the lives of one thousand disabled people this year.

Over the last five years, Spark Minda Foundation has empowered the lives of over 8,000 disabled people across India. In 2019, the foundation expanded its scope by tying up with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). A job fair was organised to facilitate the employment of disabled people in empanelled companies of CII such as Minda Corporation, Aegis Global, Godrej Agrovet, Sodexo, Sarovar Hotel and Accor Group.

Camp for disabled youth in rural Maharashtra

A seven-day Saksham – Empowerment of Persons with Disability Camp was held in Pune from 20-26 December. Here, the employment of 118 disabled people was facilitated. A partnership was established with the Sector Council for Persons with Disability, Government of India for the camp, which helped link with disabled youth seeking jobs. A Unique Disability Identification (UDID) desk was created as well and over 150 people were registered.

Support offered free of cost at camp for disabled

One of the main purposes of the camp was to provide assistive devices people with locomotive disability by providing end-to-end support in limb fitment, calliper fitment, providing walkers, and elbow crutches, etc. These were offered free of cost. Under Saksham, Spark Minda Foundation aims to provide accessible and assistive technology, impart skill training on the job, create inclusive workplaces, offer life skills and job opportunities.

“This is indeed a moment of great pride for Spark Minda Group to reach to the Persons with Disability in the rural bends of Maharashtra”, said Ashok Minda, Group CEO, Spark Minda Foundation.

Our association with Pune has now been well known and long-established. Starting with putting up a production belt in Yerwada Jail and now setting up the ‘Saksham-Divyang Empowerment Center’ in Chimbali Phata, we have been able to provide a sustainable life to the community at a whole. We are proud to say that within a span of seven days we have been able to reach out to more than 1,000 people in and around Pune. – Sarika Minda, Chairperson, Spark Minda Foundation.

Pradeep Shrivastava, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Limited has praised Spark Minda’s efforts to make life sustainable for disabled people.

