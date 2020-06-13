Special Olympics Bharat organises TurboJav Coaches training

To enhance the learning experience of coaches, Special Olympics Bharat held a TurboJav training session that introduced the latest equipment and techniques to about 200 participants from India and beyond.

Three-time Olympian and two-time world record holder in javelin throw Thomas Alan Petranoff led a session in TurboJav organised by the Special Olympics Bharat. Petranoff is also the founder of Throwing Zone Athletics (TZA) and the inventor of TurboJav.

TurboJav was originally designed to teach beginner javelin throwers the fundamentals of the game in a safe and fun environment. It is also ideal for more advanced athletes to use as a training implement to improve their accuracy and technique. It is now used in its own competitions for people of all ages.

What is TurboJav

TurboJav is a plastic or polyethylene integrated javelin that is easy to use, handle and store for all ages. It consists of a soft nose with a reinforced body that allows it to be thrown indoors and outdoors. It has been designed by space and missile engineers to fly like a real javelin. It is sturdy and durable as well as safe and affordable.

Present at the occasion was Devendra Jhajharia, the Indian Paralympic javelin thrower competing in F46 events. He is first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics.

The sports field has become significantly Inclusive. Twenty years back, a person with Disabilities was questioned on entering the sports field as that was clearly comprehended as a space beyond his/her capacity. The sports arena, today, welcomes and provides opportunities to all persons- with or without disabilities. – Devendra Jhajharia, Javelin World Record Holder Paralympian

Training for intellectually disabled athletes

The first coaches training camp in TurboJav was held in Bengaluru in November 2018. This was held with the support of Amentum Sports which sourced the TurboJavs and arranged other resources for the training.

The training, said Victor R Vaz, National Sports Director, Special Olympics Bharat, would help build champions in a new sport. “I am developing this to be one of our participating sports at the Special Olympic World Summer Games 2023. We would be planning many more webinars in collaboration with Amentum Sports”.

Special Olympics Bharat is accredited by Special Olympics Inc. to conduct sports and development programs all over India. It is recognised by the Indian government as a National Sports Federation for the development of sports for persons with intellectual disabilities. There are nearly two million athletes registered across India.

