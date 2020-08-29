Meet the people changing perceptions about SMA every day

A rare condition, awareness about Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA is limited in India. There are many people living with this condition who are trying to change this and through the month of August NewzHook featured some of their stories.

Ranjini prides herself on being an independent working woman, which is not easy with a condition like SMA. Due to many reasons she had to discontinue her studies. Today she makes paper products for a living.

Shibina PA is also well-known for her beautiful craft work. Her dream is to enable other people with disabilities to lead an independent life and this makes her a vicar advocate for a disabled-friendly world.

Radhika was diagnosed with SMA when she was just one year old. With mother Usha’s support, she is determine duo complete her studies and stand on her own feet.

Shinu Verghese wears many hats with ease. He is not letting SMA come in the way of pursuing varied interests. Find out how.

And meet this MBBS student from Palakkad, Archana Vijayan. Archana is determined to make her mark in the field of medicine and break all the stereotypes regarding disability.

Check out our August campaign: