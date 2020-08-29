Meet the people changing perceptions about SMA every day

Images of Radhika, Shiny, Shibina and Archana

A rare condition, awareness about Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA is limited in India. There are many people living with this condition who are trying to change this and through the month of August NewzHook featured some of their stories.

Ranjini prides herself on being an independent working woman, which is not easy with a condition like SMA. Due to many reasons she had to discontinue her studies. Today she makes paper products for a living.

Shibina PA is also well-known for her beautiful craft work. Her dream is to enable other people with disabilities to lead an independent life and this makes her a vicar advocate for a disabled-friendly world.

Radhika was diagnosed with SMA when she was just one year old. With mother Usha’s support, she is determine duo complete her studies and stand on her own feet.

Shinu Verghese wears many hats with ease. He is not letting SMA come in the way of pursuing varied interests. Find out how.

And meet this MBBS student from Palakkad, Archana Vijayan. Archana is determined to make her mark in the field of medicine and break all the stereotypes regarding disability.

Check out our August campaign:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Get-hooked

Trending Stories on NewzHook – 24 to 28 August

ashwin er visually impaired man from kerala

Get-hooked

Visually impaired Ashwin is vocal about rights of disabled people & women’s empowerment

Kumbalek is wearing.a black jacket and playing the guitar

Get-hooked

Braille Blues Daddy, legendary blind guitarist & singer is no more

Get-hooked

Families with kids on the spectrum face frequent harassment. Greater sensitisation needed, say experts

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Parenting Corner - Autism and dental health

Get-hooked

Understanding Autism & Chewing

Get-hooked

“Stay positive to beat all odds” - My Take by Jomy John Joseph, disability rights activist

Accessibility

Toybank - Development through Play is enabling disabled kids to discover the power of play