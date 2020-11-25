Spixels, the photography contest for youth with disabilities, focuses on the post coronavirus world

Spixels, the photography exhibition and contest for youth with disabilities, is back! Entries for the second edition of this nationwide contest are open and the theme looks at today’s world behind masks.

The world as know it has changed dramatically after the coronavirus pandemic. The new normal of face masks and social distancing is perhaps most distressing for people with disabilities, who are among the most vulnerable and most marginalised.

How does this new world look to them? That’s the theme of Spixels 2020, a photograph exhibition cum contest in Puducherry for youth with disabilities.

The theme this year is Masked Earth: The World Behind the Masks.

“Spixels comes from two words Special and Pixels”, explains Meghna Agnihotri, Creative Director. “We want entries to capture the activities of people wearing masks and how they are fighting back. These could be pictures from your home, neighbourhood, people you see from the window as they go about working, chatting, or playing”. The aim is to show life behind the masks.

Contest for youth across India

This is the second edition of Spixels, which aims to give disabled children and youth the opportunity to capture a memory.

There are many people and organisations working with the disabled children and youth as charity. Spixels aims to give them a lifelong memory and impart a sense of pride to their families. The idea is also to address the stigma that many families continue to face even today. – Meghna Agnihotri, Ammeg Brand Management Solutions

The theme of Spixels’ first edition was Inclusivity and how children see it in their daily lives. There were over 100 entries from across India. Of these 74 were shortlisted and the top 10 were chosen by a panel of judges. The final pictures were autographed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Among those to make it to the top10 last year was Niri Devi, a deaf student from Karauli, rural Rajasthan.

Entries open for Spixels 2020

“Six children along with Niri Devi from classes 7 to 12 in our school took part in the contest”, says Satyen Chaturvedi, Principal, National School for Children with Hearing Impairments. “They were thrilled with the opportunity”.Niri, was honoured by local authorities and her picture was displayed at many local events as well. “Karauli is among India’s most backward regions and children from such places never get such chances”, says Chaturvedi, “which makes this contest special and unique”.

Gayatri Gupta, a 19-year-old was also in the final list. “It is such a wonderful platform”, says her mother Shalini Gupta. “There are few spaces like these where children with intellectual disabilities can display their artistic talents. You always read about children with disabilities doing well academically in the media, but no one celebrates their artistic talents”.

Entries are open for this year and over 200 youth have sent their photos already. This year the celebrity guest is the well-known film director- and producer Mani Ratnam.

The last date for mailing your entries is 30 November 2020.

You can mail the entries to spixelsatpondy@gmail.com

Or WhatsApp them at +91-70847-89730

