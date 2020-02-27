Musician Sreeparvathy is looking for platforms to experiment with her skills

13 year old Sreeparvathy from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala is a musical genius. Recently, she composed and sang her own songs at the ‘Spectrum Spectacle’ event held in Kochi which was held for youngsters with autism to showcase their talents. Sreeparvathy also plays the key board in spite of having not received any formal training. Her supportive family ensures that this youngster gets nothing lesser than the best.

Marilyn Manson has said that Music is the strongest form of magic, and so it is! For 13 year old Sreeparvathy L who was diagnosed with autism at a young age, music is what makes her life more beautiful and fruitful. Sreeparvathy recently composed and sang her own songs at the ‘Spectrum Spectacle’ event that happened at Kochi last weekend. The event which was held to showcase talents of youngsters with autism was an apt platform for Sreeparvathy to experiment with her skills too. This youngster received a lot of applause at the event for her songs.

Tryst with music

Sreeparvathy hails from Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital of Kerala. Her mother Saraswathy, who works as a yoga teacher, remembers how Sreeparvathy used to love hearing songs from a young age. Her father’s family had many renowned musicians. So music is definitely in her genes.

Sreeparvathy had attended music classes for a brief period of time. But she later backed out. Music is not too tough for her because she is verbal. She started showing interest in music when she was hardly two years old. She used to sing songs and it thoroughly- Saraswathy, Sreeparvathy’s mother.

Apart from composing and singing songs, Sreeparvathy also plays the keyboard and that too with no formal training. Her specialty is composing and singing devotional songs. The family hopes to help her attend classes so that she can bring out her talents in a better way.



Mind-blowing performance at ‘Spectrum Spectacle’

The ‘Spectrum Spectacle’ event was held at Kochi on 16 February as part of the Krithi international book fest. Many youngsters with autism showcased their talents in arts and crafts at the event. They sang and danced to their heart’s fill in front of an audience that appreciated their skills.

Sreeparvathy’s performance did grab the limelight. “She does everything on the spot and does not take too much time to compose songs. Moreover, she could perform really well. She looked at the audience and did her best. The event was truly special to her because it was her first performance”, says Saraswathy, who hopes that her daughter will get more platforms.

Sreeparvathy is currently studying in class 7 at a regular school in the city. She has proved her excellence in academics too. With a supportive family, Sreeparvathy hopes to reach for the stars. “I want to help her focus on what she likes doing best. Maybe she can achieve something in the field of music”, says Saraswathy.

Deepthi Mathews, an active member of Ernakulam Autism Club that organized the event says, “We were all stunned to witness her performance. Apart from singing, she has other talents too. What makes her even more special is that she is a self-learner. She knows all the musical notes very well without getting any formal training in it. Sreeparvathy is a musical genius and a true idol for the autism community”.

Also Read: