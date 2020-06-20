  • Sreesh Mandiram seeks to build social responsibility towards disabled kids with new initiative

Sreesh Mandiram seeks to build social responsibility towards disabled kids with new initiative

One child with Down syndrome standing with 3 other boys

Tirupati-based NGO Sreesh Mandiram seeks to find different ways to empower children and adults with disabilities. It has started a new initiative called FIVE HEARTS that aims to build social responsibility towards people with disabilities. Find out how.

As parents to two children with disabilities, Madhu Babu and D Varija hope their children will find lifelong support in the world outside their homes. A desire that led them to start Sreesh Mandiram, an NGO in Tirupati that has launched many community development projects to empower adults and children with disabilities.

Their latest project is called FIVE HEARTS and is targeted towards children with disabilities. “As parents we look for friends for our children and when children without disabilities play with disabled kids, it helps build inclusion and a greater sense of social responsibility”, says Madhu.

Towards building inclusion

FIVE HEARTS takes this idea further. “Five Hearts is like a social responsibility initiative where five schoolchildren become the five hearts for one special needs child. They come to the centre on occasions like birthdays and organise celebrations and give small gifts. This will be sponsored by an adult”, says Madhu.

So far two children have become a part of the Five Hearts project and the sponsors are NRIs based in the United States.

Ramakanth Yenugu, one of the sponsors, says he got interested in the FIVE HEARTS project after he visited the Sreesh Mandiram. He is sponsoring a child called Jhansidhar with Down syndrome.

This will create a second parent for the special child along with a team of others and will make the kid feel supported. He will feel he has people to talk to him, play with him, etc. When they see so many people supporting them, they won’t get depressed and will be happy and confident. This must be made a part of regular school activities so that children without disabilities understand the need to interact and engage. – Ramakanth Yenugu, IT Engineer

Another sponsor Kasthuri Kona was drawn to the idea as she had always wanted to adopt. “There is a need to make these children feel included and having a few friends come and play periodically, will brighten their day”, says Kasthuri, who is an engineer. “All children are looking for an emotional boost and Five Hearts is a great way to do it”.

Madhu plans to tie up with mainstream schools in Tirupati and across India for the project.

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

autistic pride day india

Get-hooked

On Autistic Pride Day, these youngsters show us how to live life to the fullest!

jason katims on the spectrum

Get-hooked

‘On the Spectrum’ from Jason Katims will feature 3 actors with autism!

Sushant Singh Rajput

Get-hooked

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death underlines need for greater openness & conversation about mental health

Shameer Rishad wearing a blue shirt

Get-hooked

Taking Javed Abidi’s legacy forward – Guest Column by Shameer Rishad, Convenor, Javed Abidi Foundation

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Dyslexia

Accessibility

Bringing adaptive fashion to the world, the Aarambh way

Get-hooked

5 wheelchair friendly travel destinations in Asia!

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - What happened when Satendra Singh met his Paro