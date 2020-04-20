  • State governments to ease lockdown restrictions from today

State governments to ease lockdown restrictions from today

people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

Earlier last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that the lockdown will be extended till 3 May. He also said that certain industries can resume operations from 20 April with very less employees. Most of the states across India are all set to ease their lockdown from today except for states that have been impacted badly by COVID-19. Agriculture and industrial activities will commence in most places, but with strict restrictions.
All the states have been divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases.

Odisha, Punjab, Delhi and Karnataka are some of the states that had previously decided to extend their lockdown till end of the month. But activities will slowly resume depending on COVID-19 impacted districts of each state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there will be no ease on lockdown restrictions in the state since number of COVID-19 cases are rising. Kerala government is also set to ease lockdown since the recovery rates are rising in the state with very few people being tested positive since past one week. Odd-even vehicle scheme will be introduced across Kerala from today.

People across the nation have been asked to strictly maintain social distancing even after the lockdown is eased.

