States must ensure smooth travel of healthcare workers, says Centre

All states have to take steps to ensure that healthcare workers like medical professionals, paramedic staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances are able to travel smoothly during the lockdown. This includes travel within and between states. This is essential to control the nationwide spread of coronavirus, says the Centre.

The Centre is unhappy with the restrictions imposed by some states on the movement on health workers. The Union Home Ministry says this is essential to maintain healthcare services. States have also been told to open all private clinics and nursing homes.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all states ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s video conference with chief ministers on Monday afternoon.

Many states have objected to the Centre’s move to designate red, green and orange zone markings. They say that given the way the number of cases are rising in districts with the return of migrants, many districts will come under the red zone.

Several states believe this will make it hard to return to normalcy. Instead they want the lockdown to be lifted in a phased manner.