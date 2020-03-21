Some ways to be productive while working from home during coronavirus outbreak

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most companies have asked their employees to work from home. This has been done as a safety precaution. Here are some ways to work productively from home. Check them out.

The number of deaths, as well as people being infected from Coronavirus has increased to a rapid rate. In India, over 170 people have been infected by the virus while four people have died already. During these times, the government is taking all precautions to ensure that Coronavirus does not increase at a rapid rate. In order to curb the virus, many people have been in quarantine and isolation.

Most of the companies, that have branches worldwide, have shut down offices. Even private companies have asked their employees to work from home as a safety precaution. Now, most of the people are working from their home, at least for the next two weeks.

Working from home can mean less productivity due to many reasons. If you are a person with a disability, there are many different and unique methods you can adopt to be productive at home while working.

Niju Jose, who works as a Chartered Accountant in Kochi, is currently working from home. Niju is a wheelchair user.

Now, I get more time to myself than how my regular routine was. I don’t have to waste time on travel or even unnecessary long breaks. There is flexibility in work timings which makes it easier. I feel this increases productivity too. The world is moving to a virtual work space concept. – Niju Jose, Chartered Accountant

Check out these five tips

Move around– If you have limited mobility, moving around can be hard at times. At office, you tend to move around due to several reasons. Try and do the same at home. Take breaks after every one hour and do not stay at one place for a longer time. It is true that you have to work for eight to nine hours a day. But that does not have to be in one place throughout. Plan on how you can move around.

Focus on your routine– While at home, chances of being lazy are obviously high. That is why it is important to establish a routine just like how you had at work. For instance, set your morning alarm and get dressed before sitting down for work. Make sure you do not get dressed in your routine home clothes. Chances are high that you might feel idle while you are in them. Your routine does play an important role.

Stay connected – It is important to stay connected with your colleagues. Use social media and technology to the fullest. Even if you are working in the remotest places, social media access is available.

Be kind to all– The Coronavirus outbreak is not easy for anyone. People are anxious are tensed about what is going to happen next. Hence, be kind to your family as well as your co-workers. Most of the workplaces are still figuring out on how to help their employees work from home. So stay together and work on this.



