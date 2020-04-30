  • Stranded migrant laborers, tourists & students can return back home

Stranded migrant laborers, tourists & students can return back home

delhi mosque corona

Due to the lockdown of spread of COVID-19, many people have been stranded in different parts of India. They were unable to return back to their homes because state borders were shut and there was no public transport also. On Wednesday, the central government said that all the migrant laborers, tourists and students will be allowed to go back home. The center has also issued a set of guidelines that must be followed during the time. A thorough screening for COVID-19 positive is what tops the list. Social distancing and sanitizing will also be done.

According to the central home ministry, nodal bodies will be appointed to set up protocols for ensuring safe movement of the migrants.

Petitions were submitted in the Supreme Court regarding allowing migrant workers who do not have COVID-19 to back to their homes. Since the rail and roadways were shut down, many people were stranded and unable to go home.

