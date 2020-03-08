Strict action against those charging high rates for face masks

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that strict action will be taken against those found charging high prices for face masks. These comments came after reports that there was a shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers in the market and that chemists are charging higher rates as the scare over coronavirus rises. The minister tweeted, “strict action should be taken against those black marketing the masks”.

Vardhan held a meeting to review preparedness for managing the coronavirus outbreak. He asked all states to maintain quarantine facilities, isolation wards and testing labs in active readiness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with the Health Minister on Saturday.

So far, India has 31 confirmed cases of the infection while nearly 29,000 people have been put under surveillance. On Saturday two men from Punjab, who returned from Italy on Wednesday, tested positive for the disease in the preliminary test.

A meeting was held with health ministers and chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Central ministers and representatives from organisations through video conferencing.

States have been asked to start information and education campaigns to deal with misconceptions about the ailment.