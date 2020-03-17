“Never think your disability is your drawback”- My Take by Subhadra

In My Take this week, we have 14-year-old Subhadra from Odisha. Born without arms, she has beaten many odds to lead an independent life. When Subhadra is not studying, she helps her mother in domestic activities and also makes traditional Orissa Sabai ropes. Subhadra’s inspiring videos on how she does day to day activities independently have gone viral on social media.

The birth of any child is an occasion for joy. But when I was born, my family was distressed. I was born without arms. Since I was born in a rural village in India, things got worse. But my parents decided to bring me up with love and care.

Many people told my parents that my future is going to be dark, especially because I was a girl. They told them that I cannot do anything on my own and life is going to be tough.

It was after interacting with NGO Sadhana that my parents got the will-power to bring me up. When I was around four years old, Collective Action for Basic Rights Foundation (CBRF) workers identified me. This was in the year 2009. They encouraged me to use my feet for daily living activities like washing, brushing, bathing, eating and writing. I grew up trying to do all these things that my friends and other people around me did.

Path to empowerment

I was in Bhubaneswar for a short period of time. I was sent there for training in using my feet for toileting. Today, I can put on my dress on, comb my hair, brush my teeth, eat and write all by myself. I do all this using my two feet.

Recently, I started making Sabai rope. These are exclusive ropes made by people in Orissa. My family does it for a living. So I help them. I sweep the yard and also helps my mother in cooking. I do all these with my legs.

I was admitted into a local school in my village. Now, I’am studying in class 9. I secured 92 percent in class 7 and a 75 percent in my class 8 exams.

I have never felt left out in school. My teachers and classmates are very supportive. So school is fun for me. They have never considered me to be a disabled person.



Tryst with art

I also love experimenting with art. I have participated in district level art competitions in 2016 for persons with disability and won first prize in foot art. In 2018, I bagged the first prize in the district level competition again. I hope I can keep pursuing my love for art in years to come.

My family comprising of my parents and brother are my biggest supporters. I want to become a teacher when I grow up. I want to impart knowledge to thousands of other children and guide them through the right path.

“Always be self-confident and do things that interests you. Never think that your disability is a drawback”.

