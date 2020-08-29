Sumayya Mahin believes education & securing a job must be every disabled person’s top priority

Sumayya Mahin, 24 years old, is a teacher from Kerala who was diagnosed with Brittle Bone disease. Sumayya, who is married, also helps her husband run a street food shop in Trivandrum. This youngster, who is an epitome of confidence and boldness, believes that education and securing a job has always been her top priority.

Sumayya, the unstoppable

Diagnosed with Brittle Bone disease almost three days after birth, Sumayya, who hails from Union Territory Mahe recalls that her childhood was one with handful of challenges owing to her physical condition. Till the age of 13 her bones used to constantly break, which is the most common trait of her condition. After rigorous treatment from the famous Manipal Hospital, Sumayya started looking into the positive side of life.

“From a very young age, I was determined to study as much as I could. Even today I believe that being educated and getting a job must be every person’s top priority”, says Sumayya who completed her class 12, a BA in Economics and BA Diploma in education.

Sumayya recollects that she never compromised on attending school even when she had her surgeries lined up during childhood. “I used to ask my doctors to wait till my exams are complete. Studies were always my priority” she says.

Though she aspired to pursue a B.Ed, the most important course to pursue teaching, she couldn’t. “The college building was inaccessible. So being a wheelchair user, it was a challenge for me”, she says.

Living life to the fullest

Sumayya worked with a few schools before moving to Dubai for work. This youngster had mixed emotions when she talks about her stay in Dubai, being in a foreign land with a disability. “Yes, I did have physical limitations. But mentally, I was perfectly fine and that is all that has ever mattered to me”, she says. There were a few people who helped her move around, including friends. Sumayya feels that Dubai is way more accessible than India.

She returned back soon to India and started pursing job at school. “I remember my students used to wait for me at the gate and help me roll my wheelchair to class. Not just the students, but other teachers and staffs were all cooperative”, says Sumayya.

Due to Covid spread and shutting down of schools, Sumayya is currently not teaching. So this passionate cook helps her husband Mahin run a street food shop in Trivandrum.

Looking into a bright future

Sumayya and Mahin met through a social media platform. They have been together for two years now and Sumayya’s disability has never come in their way of love.

“All I want to do is support her in whatever she does. I fell in love with her bold character and outlook towards life”, says Shahul.

Sumayya, who has a mother and sister back home in Mahe, says that their support has helped her a lot. She hopes to work in a government school and put forth her best. “Being part of NGO Amrithavarshini helped me become a more confident person”, she says.

