Supreme Court appoints mediators for Shaheen Bagh protests

The Shaheen Bagh protests that started on 15 December 2019 is still ongoing. Hundreds of women have gathered at Delhi’s famous Shaheen Bagh to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Supreme Court of India (SC) appointed two mediators Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde who arrived at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to speak to protestors. Both of them are senior advocates at the SC.

“Supreme Court interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana ramachandran receive grand welcome at #ShaheenBagh. This is the first time a dialogue is happening officially”, tweeted journalist Saahil Murli Menghani.

The mediators requested protestors to change the venue since traffic was being deeply affected in Delhi ever since the protests began. They further added that they wanted to listen to what the protestors have to say and also demanded a peaceful resolve to the matter.

The mediators requested the media to stay away while the mediation talks are happening. “Process of interlocution by advocates Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran in Shaheen Bagh starts. The advocates are requesting reporters to leave, but many of the protesters feel it is okay to have them around while the talks are on. Difficult, difficult job ahead for the panel”, tweeted journalist Vasudha Venugopal.

Shaheen Bagh protests is one of the biggest protests happening in the country against the CAA. Even BJP workers who entered Shaheen Bagh could not stop the women from protesting for their cause of removal of CAA. Last Sunday, the protestors marched to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house for discussing the matter, but had to return after police denied them permission.