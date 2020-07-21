  • Supreme Court criticize UP government over Vikas Dubey encounter

Vikas Dubey's picture at the time of his arrest

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who murdered eight policemen in cold-blood, was killed in an encounter at Kanpur on 10 July. Dubey’s death had raised many questions, including those about his high-end connections with politicians and others. On Monday, the Supreme Court of India criticized Uttar Pradesh (UP) government asking why Dubey, who was held responsible for over 60 cases, was out on bail.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the court is appalled at the fact that such a person was released on bail. “This is the failure of an institution where he was released on bail like this. We need a report on such bail orders”, said the top court.

The UP government has agreed to form a committee for investigation of death of Dubey. The court suggested that a former Supreme Court judge and police officer also be included in the committee.

On 3 July, Dubey killed eight Kanpur policemen while they were on the way to arrest him. He was then absconding along with his men. Dubey was caught at Madhya Pradesh a couple of days later. According to the UP police, Dubey was shot dead in an encounter when he tried to escape from the police after a car accident on their way back to UP.

