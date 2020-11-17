Supreme Court issues notice to UP government over arrest of Kerala journalist

Even after Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami got bail in abetment of suicide case, Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan was denied bail by the Supreme Court (SC) of India. Kappan, who was arrested on 5 October, was on his way to meet the Hathras’ victim’s family when he was arrested by Uttar Pradesh (UP) police. After denying bail to Kappan, SC issued notice to UP government and sought response on the plea seeking release of Kappan.

SC was hearing a plea filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) challenging Kappan’s arrest. Arguing for Kappan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that FIR does not disclose any offence against him. A plea for interim bail for Kappan had also been filed, but other journalists were not allowed to meet him in jail.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asked the counsel for the KUWJ to why they had not approached Allahabad High Court instead came directly to the SC.

The brutal torture and gang-rape of the 22-year-old Hathras victim had gathered national attention. The girl succumbed to her injuries a few days after the incident and was cremated without allowing her family nearby due to which the UP government and police was widely criticized. Her death had also triggered protests across India. Kappan, along with a few other journalists were on their way to meet the family when he was arrested.