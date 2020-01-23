Supreme Court refuses stay on CAA

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India (SC) cleared that a stay will not be given to implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The top court has given the central government four weeks to respond to the petitions requesting for a stay. SC received over 140 petitions from across India against the CAA. Many people took to social media to share their views about SC’s latest move.

In the hon’ble #SupremeCourt the govt has STILL NOT filed a reply to our #CAA2019 petitions or framed rules . This is only to drag the issue more & contest Delhi on this. The #CAAProtest has the entire nation on the edge & the govt is not even respecting our #SupremeCourt- Tehseen Poonawalla, Media Personality.

The SC has also asked all the state High Courts to refrain from hearing any petitions regarding the CAA for the time being. The bench of Justices under Chief Justice SA Bobde added that petitions from Tripura and Assam will be considered separately as problem of CAA is different for these two states from rest of the country.

The CAA was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last December. Ever since its introduction, there has been widespread protests across India. Many people died and others were injured in the protests which is still continuing in many parts of the country. On Tuesday, Shah confirmed that the government will not withdraw the act in spite of heavy protests.

“Routine hearing, another 4 weeks. No stay or even postponement of CAA.We the People of India must continue the movement to save the Constitution that we gave to ourselves. #SupremeCourt #CAA_NRC”, tweeted Ladeeda Farzana.