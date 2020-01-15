Supreme Court rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convicts

supreme court nirbhaya

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India (SC) rejected the pleas of Nirbhaya convicts against death penalty. Earlies last week, all the four accused had been sentenced to death by a Delhi court to which two accused filed a mercy petition with the SC. Their execution is scheduled to be held on 22 January at 7am.

The five judge bench headed by Justice VN Ramana dismissed petitions of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar. Now the only option left for the accused are a mercy petition before the President of India, which they are very unlikely to get.

The Supreme Court had already confirmed death sentence for the other three accused who tried for a mercy petition. “This had to be junked by the Hon’ble Supreme Court for the gruesome act of the convicts. #NirbhayaCase #nirbhayaverdict”, tweeted Ayush Jindal.

On 16 December 2012, the victim Jyoti Singh was brutally assaulted and raped in a moving bus in Delhi. She was later thrown on to the road by the four accused. Jyoti, who succumbed numerous internal injuries passed away two weeks later. The brutal incident had sent shock waves across the world. International community came together demanding justice for Jyothi who is also called as ‘Nirbhaya’, the fearless. Jyoti’s parents had said that they are happy with the verdict given to the accused.

Watch in Sign Language

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Prince Harry and wife Meghan

Headlines

Britain’s royal family hit by controversy

Students protests

Headlines

JNU students union instigated violence: Delhi Police

police kashmir

Headlines

J&K cop detained in car with two terrorists

supreme court nirbhaya

Headlines

Preparations for hanging of Nirbhaya convicts on

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Get-Hooked

Understanding Headaches in Children with Autism

Parasports

National-level para sportsperson Anthony John seeks help for better quality wheelchair

Get-Hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok