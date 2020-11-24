Supreme Court seeks Covid status report from 4 states

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the state of the coronavirus pandemic in India and warned that things will worsen in December if states aren’t well prepared.

The court has sought a status report from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam in two days over the spike in coronavirus cases in these states.

“We are hearing of a huge spike in the current month. We want a latest status report from all states. Worse things may happen in December if states aren’t well prepared”, said the court asking these states for a report on the present situation and the management of patients and steps taken to ease the situation.

They said the Covid situation in Delhi is getting worse. “What is the present situation? What extra efforts you are taking? We have to look into it,” the top court told the Delhi government.

The Centre told court about the measures taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to control coronavirus cases and passed the buck to Delhi.

Delhi has been struggling to contain the surge in coronavirus cases that have crossed 5.29 lakh, making it the sixth-worst-hit state.

The Gujarat government too was slammed by the top court. “The Gujarat situation is next to Delhi. Worse situation. What action has been taken? What is happening in your state? What steps are you taking with respect to political events?” the court said.

Watch in Sign Language