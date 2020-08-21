Suresh Raina thanks PM Modi for letter

Recently retired Indian cricketer Suresh Raina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “words of appreciation” and “best wishes” on Twitter. PM Modi had written him and MS Dhoni a letter after the two players announced their retirement from international cricket.

Raina posted pictures of the latter from PM Modi with the words, “When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. “Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind”.

In his letter, PM Modi was full of praise for Raina’s role on the cricket field. He said that Raina would be remembered for his batting as well as for “exemplary and inspiring” fielding. He recalled watching Raina at an Ahmedabad stadium and said, “India can never forget your inspiring role” in the match.

Raina had announced his retirement on 15 August, minutes after Dhoni told his millions of fans “consider me retired” on his Instagram page.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on Instagram.

Raina finished his One-Day International (ODI) career with 5,615 runs at an average of 35.13 and a strike rate of 93.50. He scored 1,605 runs in Twenty20 Internationals at an average 29.18 and a strike of 134.87.

Raina will continue to play the IPL alongside Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in India and will begin on 19 September.