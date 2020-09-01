Suresh Raina’s exit from IPL 2020 could be end of CSK tenure

The decision of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player Suresh Raina to return to India from the UAE ahead of the start of IPL 2020 has been attributed to personal reasons.

According to the media reports Raina left as he was unhappy with the hotel room he was assigned and wanted accommodation similar to that of CSK captain MS Dhoni.

CSK’s preparations for the upcoming IPL have hit a bad patch with two players and some staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Raina’s future with CSK also looks to be in trouble. Reports are he might part ways for the next season in 2021. The CSK management was also not happy with Raina’s behaviour during the quarantine time.

CSK is depending on Ruturaj, a young player, hoping he will deliver once he completes the quarantine and rejoins the training session.

Raina is CSK’s highest run-getter with 4527 runs from 164 IPL games. The Uttar Pradesh left-hander is also the second highest scorer in IPL history with 5,368 runs, second only to Virat Kohli.