Sushant Singh Rajput case: Fake accounts created against Mumbai Police

Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput

The Mumbai Police claim to have identified over 80,000 fake accounts that were created on various social media platforms after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The aim was to ‘discredit’ the city police and the Maharashtra government.

The cyber unit of the Mumbai Police says it has compiled report where it says social media posts with hashtags like #justiceforsushant and #SSR were uploaded from countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.

“We identified the posts in foreign languages because of the hashtags used like #justiceforsushant #sushantsinghrajput and #SSR. We’re in the process of verifying more accounts,” said a senior police official.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has apparently asked the cyber cell to investigate the alleged fake accounts and register cases under the Information Technology Act.

Police say the campaign was run to demoralise the police. The Mumbai police had begun investigating the case and ruled the actor’s death a suicide. The Bihar Police registered a case against the actor’s partner Rhea Chakraborty, after Rajput’s family members accused her of murder and abetment of suicide.

The case was eventually taken over by the CBI, which is investigating the case

