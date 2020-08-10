Sushant Singh Rajput probe – Latest update

The Mumbai Police has opposed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. In Supreme Court the Mumbai Police said it was carrying out an impartial investigation.

It said that the registration of a case by the Bihar Police was “politically motivated”.

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on 14 June. The Mumbai Police said he had died by suicide and began investigating whether he was driven by clinical depression and ugly politics in the film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a case in Patna that accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, and her relatives of cheating him financially and mentally harassing him. He has accused them of driving his son to suicide. After a growing demand in political circles, the probe was transferred to the CBI.

The Mumbai Police said the CBI should have waited for the Supreme Court decision in the matter before taking over the probe. It said Bihar Police did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the FIR or examine witnesses.

The “indecent haste with which the CBI has proceeded in this regard speaks for itself, regarding the bonafides of all involved in this exercise,” the Mumbai Police said. It said two different police agencies investigating the case would lead to a chaotic situation as the investigation of one state police may interfere with the investigation of another state police.

The Bihar government had accused the Mumbai police of helping Rhea Chakraborty and obstructing its investigations.

When the hearing resumes next week, the Maharashtra government will be represented by senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.