Sushant Singh Rajput suicide probe update

The Mumbai Police questioned a well-known casting director with Yash Raj Films (YRF) in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They are looking into whether professional rivalry was the reason for the actor’s depression. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on 14 June.

The casting director, Shanoo Sharma, reached the police station on Saturday afternoon after she was summoned by the police. Representatives of some more production houses are likely to be called by the police for questioning in the next few days.

Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, is being questioned at Bandra police station – Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9).

Shanoo Sharma is a well-known casting director in Bollywood and has spotted talents like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, etc. She had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in YRF’s “Shuddh Desi Romance” and “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!“.

Days after Rajput was found dead in his apartment, YRF handed over copies of the contract signed between him and the production house upon the police’s orders.

Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of 24 persons in the case.