Sushant Singh Rajput’s family seeks to block case transfer to Mumbai

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father has asked the Supreme Court to hear his case before deciding on Rhea Chakraborty‘s petition to transfer the actor’s death case from Patna to Mumbai.

Mr Rajput is trying to block Rhea from getting the case transferred to Mumbai and the move comes after the actor’s family accused his girlfriend of stopping him from staying in touch with them and cheating. They say this drove him to suicide.

Mumbai Police say the family did not mention their suspicions about Rhea when they met with them soon after the actor’s death. The Mumbai Police is conducting its own probe while the Patna Police is carrying out a separate probe.

Rhea had earlier called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the actors death. She says she has been getting rape and murder threats on social media and wants to understand what ld him to take such step.

However, the actor’s family in Patna, have accused her of abetment to suicide, alleging that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed by them in Patna also names six others including her family members. Rhea wants the case transferred to Mumbai and says she will cooperate.