Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister seeks impartial probe into death

The sister of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has demanded an unbiased investigation into her brother’s death and urged people to stand together.

In a video on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti said, “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into Rajput’s death after the Centre gave its approval. This was after the government of Bihar made the recommendation.

We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, you won’t be able to live a peaceful life. I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIForSSR. – Shweta Singh Kirti, Sister

The 34 year old actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has questioned over 50 people after reports that the actor was suffering from depression and felt sidelined because of rivalries in the film industry.

Mr Rajput’s father has accused actor Rhea Chakraborty of illegally transferring ₹ 15 crore in tranches from his son’s account and of driving him to suicide. She and her family have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate about her income, investments, business and professional deals.

Another sister of Mr Rajut, Meetu Singh, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to their investigations into the possible money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty.